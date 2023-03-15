“LOOK!” brings a sigh of relief and hall anniversary

The show!” brings a big sigh of relief for Messe Dornbirn after the ups and downs of the past few years. What visitors can expect.

From March 30th to April 2nd, the “SCHAU!” spring-like mood in the exhibition center in Dornbirn. This time, too, there are very special highlights at the Vorarlberg Spring Fair.



Messe Dornbirn prepares everything for the “SCHAU!” before.

Breathe a sigh of relief after ups and downs

In Corona times, the “SCHAU!” not take place at first, last year the 3G rule applied. This year there will be another spring fair, like before the pandemic. The trade fair can be reopened to visitors and exhibitors as normal, said trade fair boss Sabine Tichy-Treimel to VOL.AT. After the ups and downs of the past few years, the team at Messe Dornbirn can breathe a sigh of relief. The show!” is not only an economic, but also an important social meeting point.

Exhibition boss in conversation

25 years young Halle

“This year we are particularly pleased to be able to celebrate a great anniversary with the young hall, namely 25 years,” explains the trade fair boss. The variety that the young hall offers is gigantic, that’s the beauty. The well-connected youth organizations offer an exciting program. We are happy to be able to offer them a place and celebrate together. The topics have changed in 25 years: initially it was the introduction of the Internet. Today there are always new topics and trends that need to be addressed.



The Junge Halle turns 25. That is being celebrated.

Young people and their trainer performed a dance routine as a foretaste of the “SCHAU!” and the Young Hall.

More exhibitors again

All halls except Hall 14, with the vaccination and test center, are available. “We have around 350 exhibitors from many different countries and from the region, of course,” says Tichy-Treimel. Fortunately, stand bookings have increased again compared to last year. “We have space when it comes to comparing to before Corona,” explains the trade fair boss to VOL.AT. But be confident here.



At the Speed-Grill-Challenge you can grill for the trophy.

The “ModeSCHAU” is always a highlight. There are also older models this year.

Many highlights