“LOOK!” brings a sigh of relief and hall anniversary

The show!” brings a big sigh of relief for Messe Dornbirn after the ups and downs of the past few years. What visitors can expect.
From March 30th to April 2nd, the “SCHAU!” spring-like mood in the exhibition center in Dornbirn. This time, too, there are very special highlights at the Vorarlberg Spring Fair.
Breathe a sigh of relief after ups and downs
In Corona times, the “SCHAU!” not take place at first, last year the 3G rule applied. This year there will be another spring fair, like before the pandemic. The trade fair can be reopened to visitors and exhibitors as normal, said trade fair boss Sabine Tichy-Treimel to VOL.AT. After the ups and downs of the past few years, the team at Messe Dornbirn can breathe a sigh of relief. The show!” is not only an economic, but also an important social meeting point.
Exhibition boss in conversation
25 years young Halle
“This year we are particularly pleased to be able to celebrate a great anniversary with the young hall, namely 25 years,” explains the trade fair boss. The variety that the young hall offers is gigantic, that’s the beauty. The well-connected youth organizations offer an exciting program. We are happy to be able to offer them a place and celebrate together. The topics have changed in 25 years: initially it was the introduction of the Internet. Today there are always new topics and trends that need to be addressed.
More exhibitors again
All halls except Hall 14, with the vaccination and test center, are available. “We have around 350 exhibitors from many different countries and from the region, of course,” says Tichy-Treimel. Fortunately, stand bookings have increased again compared to last year. “We have space when it comes to comparing to before Corona,” explains the trade fair boss to VOL.AT. But be confident here.
Many highlights
The fair has something to offer for young and old. On the outdoor area, for example, there is the “SCHAUgarten” with inspiration for at home. But also topics such as enjoyment and living are not neglected. You can also take on the Mohren Speed Grill Challenge and take the championship title home with you. Military music also plays at the fair and has a special place. Of course, the “ModeSCHAU” should not be missing either, bringing fashion fans up to date: This year it has the motto of the 90s – at least in terms of music.