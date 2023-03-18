Look for ‘The Price of History’ treasures, now on wheels!

Old sea dogs in the sale of items with history and value for their sociocultural contribution, Rick and Corey Harrison and “Chumlee” Russell know it and are clever when it comes to verifying the authenticity of what they offer.

Protagonists of the reality series The Price of History (Pawn Stars), they have been so well received that after 20 seasons they leave Las Vegas to tour the United States in The Price of History on the Road.

“Experience makes us use common sense, logic, and, above all, our knowledge. We are experts and that is what counts,” Rick commented in this regard, in a virtual conference.

“We’ve been getting tough. We already know how to spot when a salesperson is being smart. Red flags abound when someone wants to rip you off,” added Corey, his son.

San Francisco, Austin and Washington are some of the cities visited by the stars of the spin-off, which premieres on Thursday, March 23, at 9:50 p.m., on History.

During these visits, the managers of the business called the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop approach the owners of a handwritten letter from George Washington, a bronze cannon from the US War of Independence and even a shield from Henry II of France.

“It is elementary to adduce many things, such as the type of paper that was made at the time the letter was signed, for example, from Washington. You have to take into account the type of ink with which it was written, verify the handwriting of Washington , compare dates, determine if it is true that he wrote that letter according to historians,” Rick explained.

“We have to be very clear that we certify the material we buy, in fact, there are several filters to get to the payment for this, and if it is a document or article that belonged to someone famous or illustrious, you almost never have recriminations on the part of family or heirs because usually the family is the one that puts it up for sale,” Corey said.

Collectors, buyers, consultants and advisors in treasured goods businesses, Rick and Corey have earned a reputation for being observant and having an outstanding nose for this business.

They know how to haggle and agree on a fair price, although Rick is the one who is usually tempted to buy cars to add to his collection and lose weight in his bank account, and his son, who invests more in real estate.

Other objects that will show off throughout the new episodes of the series are some relics that belonged to the writer Ernest Hemingway, a pair of binoculars belonging to Mary Todd (widow of Abraham Lincoln), a Walt Disney stock certificate and the 1962 Cadillac Sedan DeVille used in the film Green Book: A Friendship Without Borders.