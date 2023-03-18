“Looks really cool”: Daniela Katzenberger reveals details about Iris Klein’s new husband

tz stars

Iris Klein separated from her husband Peter after the cheating drama. Now the 55-year-old is going through her life as a single again. However, your relationship status could change again quickly. Her daughter Daniela Katzenberger reveals spicy details about her mother’s love life.

Mallorca – “Goodbye Germany” star Daniela Katzenberger (36) is happy for her mother Iris Klein (55). She has her first date after separating from her husband Peter Klein (55). That’s what her daughter said in one of her Instagram stories.

Daniela Katzenberger chats about mother Iris Klein: what does her date look like?

After Peter Kleine “cheated” her mother Iris Klein, Iris has now landed back on the “dating market”, as Daniela Katzenberger happily tells. It takes some getting used to for the TV face that her 55-year-old mother is dating again, but she even advised her to take this step: “Mom, there are two options for you now: either you lose yourself completely in your grief and come never get out of your crying hole or you’ll look ahead and move on,” she said.

The newly single has opted for the second option. “Goodbye Germany” emigrant Daniela Katzenberger told her followers: “She has now met someone and he even looks really cool.” The only catch: everyone would look good in photos. “They all look like Brad Pitt on Tinder and at the end of the day there’s this frying pan Paul around the corner, so I’m so excited,” the 36-year-old said of her mother’s first date in 20 years. The cat seems at least as excited as her mother. “Whoa I’m so excited, I’m so nervous,” she continued.

Iris Klein is the “super-milf” on duty, according to Daniela Katzenberger

Her mother is a “super-milf on duty”. That’s the name of a mother you’d like to sleep with. She said: “If she doesn’t get a man anymore, then I’ll laugh myself to death”. The plans of the attractive new single are already fixed. Klein and her date go for coffee together. Daniela Katzenberger’s mother says thank you in her story visibly touched by her daughter. “Of course I talk about it with my kids,” she said.

