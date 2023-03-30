LOQ: Lenovo launches new budget gaming PC brand, three models



Lenovo makes one on Asus. The Chinese PC market leader has launched a new subsidiary brand under the name LOQ, which is now intended to appeal to price-conscious gaming fans. The idea is not new, as Asus, for example, relies on this concept under the TUF Gaming brand.





Lenovo launches gaming brand LOQ

Lenovo is now offering a new sub-brand under the name “LOQ”, which will initially be launched with a 15-inch and a 16-inch laptop and a desktop tower for gaming fans. The devices are each offered with the latest CPUs from AMD or Intel and come with graphics cards from the Nvidia GeForce RTX40 series.

The first systems from the new Lenovo brand are scheduled to go on sale in the US in April and May and in Europe from June. The price starts at around 900 US dollars, although it is currently still unclear how extensive the range of new models from the LOQ brand is, which Lenovo also wants to bring to Germany.



Although the devices mostly use a somewhat simpler design than the gaming PCs of the long-established Lenovo Legion series, they still adapt some of their features. In the case of the notebooks, this also includes the so-called MUX switch, with which the user can switch between the Nvidia and the CPU-internal GPU in order to have the choice between maximum performance or energy efficiency outside of gaming use.

The 15 and 16-inch models Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 and 16IRH8, which will initially be released with Intel chips, will also start in Europe. Variants with an AMD platform are also planned. The devices each have Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 and RTX 4060 GPUs on board. There is also the Lenovo LOQ Tower, which in combination with the Intel Core i7-13700 also offers Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 GPUs. While the notebooks start at 1399 euros, the tower costs at least 1199 euros. All variants are scheduled to start in Europe from June 2023.

