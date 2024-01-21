Loquillo, seeing his records in a blanket top: If I see you again I’ll put you in

Piracy moved from aquatic seas to digital ones with the arrival of the Internet, anchoring itself in USB ports and affecting, mainly and among others, the music sector. There are many artists who have complained against thisa reaction similar to that adopted by actors when consuming movies on pirated websites and not on content platforms. The last of the musical performers to raise his voice against this already established criminal trend has been Loquillo. And the way in which he does it, as well as the anecdote with which he exemplifies it, have not gone unnoticed.

It was in an interview for Sympathy for the music industrythe Subterfuge Radio program presented by Carlos Galn. Do you think that the first great state was when a president of the Government, a few years ago, legalized piracy by not prosecuting it?the singer of Ugly, strong, and formal.

When that happened, judge, It sank the market, it sank copyright and it changed the systemso now you can’t look aside: things are not coincidence. In fact, his indignation is such that he even states that Fahrenheit 451 it’s not that farreferring to the dystopian novel by Ray Bradbury in which a future society is drawn where books are prohibited.

I’m going to take them

This rage was well reflected in his short and intense story about the time he ran into two manteros selling his records. It happened in The Ramblas of Barcelona; and it was, in short, a direct experience with piracy. I’m going to take themhe told them, grabbing the discs, to which he added: and when I see you again I’ll put you in.

The anger that bubbles up after this anecdote has a reason. We authors don’t give a damn. When in a country of authors like Spain we kill Lorca, what do you expect?, he explains, associating piracy with a kind of pathology that attacks culture; something that, she maintains, does not happen in other places: You do that in Paris with a French author and you’ll see what you like. But not because of the authority, but because of the French themselves, who love their culture and defend it. Here we authors are crooks, scoundrels.

