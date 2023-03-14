Lord of the Rings: Andy Serkis is desperate to be Gollum again

In the future there will be new Lord of the Rings films from Warner Bros. Discovery. This news, which we reported recently, has already caused a lot of discussion among fans. After all, at least in spring 2023, almost nothing is known about these films. Warner Bros. has only officially named the “Third Age” as the approximate period for the strips. In this context, the question naturally arises as to whether we will see well-known characters from Tolkien’s universe again.

“Middle-earth Never Forsaken Me”

Andy Serkis was recently confronted with the message. The actor has with his portrayal of gollum achieved absolute legend status in the Lord of the Rings cosmos in the three Peter Jackson films. Now, on the post-credit podcast, he expressed great interest in reprising the role of the iconic character. According to his own statement, Serkis would be completely convinced if Peter JacksonFran Walsh and Philippa Boyens would be on board.

In the podcast he describes the three as a kind of family and expresses his interest in further projects should these three people be on board. “And – let me tell you – they are the best and most incredible people to work with. I think there are so many potential Middle-earth projects that could happen and if (the three) are responsible for it then I’d be in on it right away to rekindle that relationship. Middle-earth never left me.“

Also popular with PC games readers The Lord of the Rings: Gollum: Finally, the story trailer is here! Attention, dear Lord of the Rings fans: Daedalic Entertainment has surprisingly released the story trailer for its in-house action-adventure The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, which, in addition to the variety that fans long for, also brings a lot of Tolkien flair and love of Middle-earth with it . Take a look at the adventure planned for 2023 and let us know what you think of Gollum’s solo outing in the comments. This Oscar favorite leaves Lord of the rings look old – now stream Probably the best movie of 2022 leaves Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King behind. Where can you stream it?

More news about LOTR

The LOTR series The Rings of Power in particular made headlines again and again last year. While fans await the second season of the Amazon series, work is also being done on a new animated film based on the Tolkien universe. We have already reported on the release date of War of the Rohirrim.

Source: Winteriscoming