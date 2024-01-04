Loreto, winner of MasterChef Junior: My favorite dish is paella, but I wanted to make it more complicated

At only eight years old, Loreto is already part of MasterChef history. The little chef from Alicante has become the winner of the tenth edition of the junior version of the contest thanks to his exceptional cooking skills; and not only that, also the youngest winner of the format produced by Shine Iberia. She starred in a passionate duel against Jesús, 12 years old, who made it very difficult for her until the end.

Loreto, who also holds the title of having won the contest after being caught, put all her ingenuity in the kitchen ready to surprise not only Samantha Vallejo-Ngera, Pepe Rodríguez and Jordi Cruz, but also Dabiz Muoz himself who was also present. on plat. “You were born to be a cook,” said Cristina Pedroche’s husband.

The dishes chosen by the little girl? A high-quality menu for his young age and with a heartfelt tribute to his grandmother, his rhythmic gymnastics friends and his friends from MasterChef Junior. The first course consisted of a steak tartare with cheese snow and a piece of bread, which left everyone speechless due to its difficult preparation. The second, a sea bass with emulsion with thorn oil and vegetables that Dabid Muoz described as technically perfect. Dessert was strawberries with liqueur, white chocolate ice cream and a caramel tile.

Enlarge Loreto, winner of ‘MasterChef Junior 10’.

In this way, Loreto impressed everyone and won the coveted trophy of the program. It’s amazing! What am I the smallest winner to win MasterChef!, were his first words. In addition, the girl receives 12,000 euros to continue her training and a four-day course at the Basque Culinary Center.

Pure talent

With emotion still on the surface, the new winner of MasterChef Junior 10 speaks to AS in a conversation where she makes it clear that her great passion is cooking, although she does not rule out becoming a pediatrician in the future. And, at eight years old, Loreto has things very clear.

For the menu for the MasterChef final I was inspired by the things I like, what I like to eat.. My favorite dish is paella, but I didn’t want to make it because it’s very easy. “I wanted to make it a little more complicated,” he says of his winning choice. At first she was very nervous, but when I started cooking she wasn’t anymore, she adds.

Enlarge Loreto with the ‘MasterChef 10’ jury.

But where did Loreto inherit her love for cooking? When she was little, she saw my father a lot and learned to cook. “I don’t like watching YouTube videos about cooking,” she says. As for her reference, Loreto assures that Jordi Cruz, Dabiz Muoz, Martín Berasategui and her father are her source of inspiration: Dabid Muoz is very nice, he is as it seems, very rock. I was at DiverXo and I really liked it.

Loreto and football

In addition to cooking, Loreto considers herself a soccer fan. My friends at school have rubbed me the wrong way. I like playing it more than watching it on television. I only see when it’s Bara against Real Madrid, she confesses. Likewise, the woman from Alicante considers herself a fan of FC Barcelona. Her favorite players? I really like Gavi and also Messi, he concludes.