Los Angeles FC did not win, but it was enough to qualify

The game for the round of 16 of CONCACAF 6 – CONCACAF Champions League 2023, played this Wednesday, ended 1-2 in favor of the visiting team. The goal of the match for the locals was scored by Carlos Vela (37′ 2T). While the away goals were made by Giancarlo González (7′ 1T, penalty) and Aarón Suárez (6′ 2T).

Aaron Long’s shot hit the post 14 minutes into the first half and Los Angeles FC lost its chance to equalize.

Los Angeles FC had the most shots throughout the game (23), but their shots didn’t do the job they wanted. According to the statistics, 7 shots were on target, 1 hit the post and 14 ended up wide.

The figure of the party was Aarón Suárez. The Alajuelense midfielder scored 1 goal, made 11 correct passes and searched for the opposite goal with 3 shots.

Leonel Moreira was another outstanding player. The Alajuelense goalkeeper showed his quality by containing 7 shots and making 5 correct passes.

At 23 minutes into the first stage, the defender Diego Palacios raised the public with a pipe to Carlos Mora.

It was a duel with game locked, marked by interruptions and fouls. There were several cautioned: Giorgio Chiellini, Alexis Gamboa, Giancarlo González and Carlos Mora.

LAFC manager Steve Cherundolo stopped the starting eleven in a 4-3-3 formation with John McCarthy in goal; Sergi Palencia, Aaron Long, Giorgio Chiellini and Diego Palacios on the defensive line; José Cifuentes, Ilie Sánchez and Timothy Tillman in the middle; and Opoku Kwadwo, Carlos Vela and Stipe Biuk in attack.

For their part, those chosen by Andrés Carevic entered the field of play with a 4-5-1 scheme with Leonel Moreira under the three sticks; Carlos Martínez, Giancarlo González, Alexis Gamboa and Suhander Zúñiga in defense; Carlos Mora, Dardo Miloc, Alexander López, Aarón Suárez and Josimar Alcócer in midfield; and Johan Venegas up front.

The judge chosen to direct the match at the BMO Stadium was Adonai Escobedo González.

LAFC asserted the result of the first leg and this Wednesday got its ticket to the CONCACAF Quarterfinals – CONCACAF Champions League 2023.

Note and image source: DataFactory