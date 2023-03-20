Los Bunkers returned to Vive Latino 2023 with an incredible setlist and a lot of nostalgia

Since 2014, Los Bunkers did not play at Vive Latino and their return was one of the most nostalgic shows of the edition 2023. A lot of people from early on brought T-shirts alluding to the band and stood up to see them as close as possible.

The Chilean quintet played to a full Foro Sol, and the timing was unbeatable because they had sunset and a bit of night for closing. But without a doubt, during the presentation at Vive Latino 2023, the nostalgia factor was present since Los Bunkers got on.

Photo: Stephania Carmona

An unexpected return of an iconic Vive Latin band like Los Bunkers

Many years ago we took Los Bunkers for granted and we did not know that we would have to wait nine years to see them again at this festival. Los Durán and company were excited and the setlist was quite concise and effective for their Mexican audience.

They opened with “Lie to him”, and people did not stop shouting with excitement to see them again, and all those songs that had been saved for years sounded very good in the voice of Foro Sol while Los Bunkers played.

Francisco Durán, guitarist of Los Bunkers addressed the entire stadium to say “Here we play before our break and it is the place of our reunion.” Ten years after their last studio album, the band revisited songs from their seven record materials.

Photo: Stephania Carmona

The Bunkers had a memorable setlist

Los Bunkers premiered their new song “Rey” at Vive Latino 2023although the classics “A Cloud Hangs Over Me”, “Now That You Are Not” and “Nothing New Under the Sun” caused much more emotion in the attendees.

Of course you couldn’t miss “Y Volveré”, which was a great moment. The Bunkers chose to let the Vive sing for them a chorus from the cover of Los Ángeles Negros and it was a deafening sound.

Photo: Stephania Carmona

towards closing, “It Rains Over the City” was a nostalgic song that everyone sang at one more meeting that this Vive Latino presented. It didn’t matter if people were inside the Forum or going to another stage, everyone wanted to hear that particular song by Los Bunkers.

“Come Here” late at night was undoubtedly the best moment of the show, with a howl from the entire stadium before the seamer. After an hour of presentation, Los Bunkers said goodbye to Vive Latino 2023.

Los Bunkers lacked strength and more interaction

The Bunkers went straight in to play and we noticed that there wasn’t much interaction with the peoplebut we didn’t really know why they decided to play like that.

In a moment of lucidity, Francisco Durán asked the audience if anyone brought or planned to consume chocohongos, to everyone’s surprise. Perhaps some members had decided to have a drink to relax, but it was reflected too much.

Photo: Stephania Carmona

And although they played their songs perfectly, we expected some surprise or some guest for this meeting. We noticed that the years did not pass in vain and Los Bunkers lowered the energy of their shows a bit..

Hopefully with the return to tours, The Bunkers can give more on stage, because the setting of a Vive Latino seemed overwhelming for their meeting.

