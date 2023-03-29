Los Cabos San Lucas, the new headquarters for the PGA Tour

Los Cabos San Lucas will be the next house in Mexico for the PGA TOUR. This fall will see the World Wide Technology Championship 2023, an annual event sponsored by World Wide Technology (WWT), a global provider of technology solutions.

The headquarters will be the field The Cardonal Course that has a special touch: it is the first golf course Designed by Tiger Woods and TGR Design.

With the launch of this headquarters, the PGA Tour will have two events in our country, in addition to the Mexico Open at Vidanta, in Puerto Vallarta. The Tour has visited the country every year since 2007, the first time it had held a full field event outside of the United States or Canada.

“We are excited to leverage our partnership with World Wide Technology as we continue to develop the growth of our sport in Mexico and throughout Latin America. The support of World Wide Technology, along with a championship golf course, will ensure that the fall schedule continues to deliver moments of drama and consequence,” said Tyler Dennis, PGA TOUR Executive Vice President and President.

The World Wide Technology Championship will feature 132 players competing for 500 points. Following the FedExCup Playoffs, which conclude in August at the TOUR Championship, the fall events will finalize the Top 125’s eligibility for the upcoming FedExCup season, which begins in January.

“The World Wide Technology Championship is proud to showcase golf’s best talent while highlighting leadership, technological innovation and diversity in an effort to create a positive impact in local communities throughout Mexico and around the world. We will continue that mission in 2023 in partnership with the PGA TOUR, as well as our new host Diamante and the Los Cabos region, and we are confident that our customers, partners, and all who come to enjoy the championship at our new location will have an experience amazing,” said Jim Kavanaugh, CEO and co-founder of WWT.

In addition to El Cardonal, Diamante also features the Dunes Course, designed by Davis Love III, as well as the Oasis Short Course designed by TGR, a 12-hole, par 3 course.

“We are honored and excited by the opportunity to show the world what a great golf destination the Los Cabos region has become. Hosting the World Wide Technology Championship will have an incredible impact in Los Cabos and will bring unparalleled exposure to our region. We are grateful to WWT and the PGA TOUR for bringing this world-class event to Diamante,” said Ken Jowdy, CEO of Legacy Properties and developer of Diamante.

Since its founding in 2007, the World Wide Technology Championship has had an impact in Mexico and Latin America. The four rounds of the competition will be broadcast live on Golf Channel in the United States and Latin America, including Mexico.

