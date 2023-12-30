Los Chichos: We are saturated with singing No more no less but if we don’t sing it they stone us

Los Chichos begin their farewell tour This is how far we have come across the entire Spanish geography. They have said this far and they get off the daily adrenaline of music. They receive us at the Wellington hotel on Velzquez street in Madrid. They are excited about what lies ahead for them starting in March. They know that they are references for several generations and they do not want to disappoint in their last concerts. They like to keep those cool fans, they brag about it and their mouths fill when they say that Rosala, Manolo García, Alejandro Sanz or Sergio Dalma are among them. Neither more nor less…

-Is it the final farewell, then?

-Completely. First because we respect the public and if we leave, we leave. They don’t kick us out. We have been threatening to leave for several years and it is about time, but there is so much demand that people keep asking us. We are saying one more year, one more year until the body can hold out, but it is already saying that’s it. We have taken advantage of the 50th anniversary to say goodbye in style. We leave a good legacy

-But if you ask them something specific right away

-If it is a collaboration it does not mean that you are still active. We’re going to have stage monkey for sure.

-And that goodbye will be in the form of concerts throughout Spain.

-We are going to go to provincial capitals, each concert is going to be a farewell to show them everything we owe them, how grateful we are. They will miss us, but so will we. Each concert is going to be unique and you are going to cry. We will leave many sore hearts.

-What do you want most?

-That it goes well and that people come to see us and fill the concerts. Oh, and may our bodies hold up so we can be at the concerts well.

-I do not agree with the idea that we have come this far, if you are part of many people’s lives.

-Songs never die and Los Chichos songs will continue to play even if we are not in this world.

-A qu cancin le tenis especial cario?

-We can’t choose one, but there are little right eyes. Neither more nor less, for example

-And, what song has you a little fed up?

-We are saturated with singing No more, no less, but if we don’t sing it they stone us. Or El Vaquilla must be sung or Cruel Woman.

-Your letters were fabric

-We never disrespected each other, they were politically incorrect topics: drugs, prostitution, prison. Also about love The songs were correct without disrespect.

-Would you like to collaborate with Rosala?

-We like Rosala and we love her, she did an interview in the United States and poured Los Chichos flowers into her mouth.

-Come on, she’s a girl from Los Chichos.

-It’s just another chichera, a fan, an unconditional one. She is a diva, but she is still a chichera.

-Have you talked to her?

-Never. Let’s see if she comes, but that time will come.

-Would it be a culmination to have Rosala recording with you?

-We like him very much, but it wouldn’t be a culmination either because there are more chichero artists like Manolo García, Sergio Dalma. When he did a song with us he told us: He was nervous because he was going to sing with Los Chichos. Sergio Dalma is a piece of artist! Another is Alejandro Sanz who has grown his teeth on stage.

-But why does it surprise you?

-Not surprising, we are excited

-Will there be new songs?

-Yes, but we are going to organize it well. We have the same repertoire because it is what people ask of us. They want the old, what they have heard with their parents. We are going to put together old songs with new arrangements.

-How are you going to prepare? Tours are hard

-On stage the three of us transformed.

-And will there be memories?

-A lot of people have passed by, logically our partner Jero, may he rest in peace. There are fellow artists

When will there be a Los Chichos documentary?

-It is underway, it is a Spanish Television project and another company also wants to do it. The one who sticks most to the script and the one who tells things as they are, then that will be it.

-Your history is parallel to the history of Spain.

-Scripts come out to make a movie. They tell us a lot that we are the soundtrack of their life. They tell us this at every concert.

-Do you like sports, football?

-There is everything, but I am an Alonsista, I have spent 80 bucks on a Fernando Alonso t-shirt, I like Formula 1 (confesses Emilio González García junior). My father likes football and he is from Madrid.

-Well, there are already concerts scheduled at the Bernabu.

-That’s huge. We have sung for 80,000 people and we stopped the performance and took a selfie with the audience. You know, we would like to go to Chile and if we promote this in France, French gypsies will come to see us.

-Well, that’s how it will be.