Lost fighter from El Paso reappears safe and sound

Step.- A professional wrestler from El Paso, who had been lost last Saturday in San Antonio, reappeared in Austin this Sunday.

Lynnette Martinez was found in the Austin area and is with authorities, her mother, Rosie Galvan, shared on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

“God is great. My daughter Lynnette Martinez was found in the Austin area just 40 minutes ago and authorities are currently on her. Thank you very much to everyone who has been there for us”, Galván published on the social network.

“That is the only information I have at this time,” he added.

Lynnette Martínez, mother of three children, who calls herself “She-Hulk” in the ring, left the house of a friend of hers in San Antonio on Saturday to attend some fights of the martial art known as Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). on Saturday March 25.

He never returned to the house to collect his luggage and one of his cell phones appeared under strange circumstances. Now her mother and her friends are desperate to find the whereabouts of Lynnette Martínez, 30, whose location has not been known since March 25.