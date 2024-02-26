Lottery winner’s brother doesn’t want a cent from her because of a family fight

MIAMI .- After winning the lottery, Debbie and Richard Nuttall, from the United Kingdom, have earned a fortune of 61 million pounds (about 77 million dollars) . The couple expressed their desire to give some of the money to family and friends. The plan has one big exception: Debbie’s brother, Glen.

They fell out when they were both in their late thirties, after Debbie separated from her first husband Paul, a friend of Glen. Twenty years later, they still don’t speak . After hearing the news, Glen stressed that he does not want “not a penny” of his sister’s prize: “Begging? No way,” he told the Sunday Mirror.

The brothers have been together for a year. Her parents separated when Glen was six years old and they both spent their childhood with their mother. Glen recalls that they were very close: “I would like to think so. Maybe she has other memories,” she admits.

In his youth, Glen had to deal with psychological problems. He spent time with his father and ended up needing specialized care after becoming what he describes as “a loose cannon.” The big fight between both brothers would come years after this time in their lives, where they came to live together.

Each one has been developed separately: Debbie lives with her second husband, Richard, in a 370,000 pound (434,000 euro) semi-detached house, and they have three daughters and two granddaughters. For her part, Glen has four children, one of them autistic, she is waiting to be granted a council house and is moving forward thanks to aid.

Glen defends that he has tried to resolve the conflict on several occasions without success and that his sister has come to ignore him in the supermarket: “Sometimes I think about it and get sad, but then I think about how I tried and she made no effort to achieve it.”

In fact, he found out that his sister had won the lottery because one of his children passed him an article about it. Despite everything, Glen “doesn’t harbor any hostility” towards his sister: “Don’t get me wrong. I’m happy that she won this money. I’m not jealous or anything like that. I may sound very bitter, but I’m not.” “.

Debbie and Richard learned the news in the Canary Islands, where they were celebrating their 30th anniversary. They have bought a BMW X5 and plan to buy a second home in Portugal and retire early. In turn, they want to “give a large part of their fortune” to NGOs, according to The Sun.

Both are ambassadors for BK Heroes, a foundation for brain cancer and chronic kidney disease patients founded in honor of Ben King, Debbie’s cousin, who died at age 27 from brain cancer after dealing with tubulointerstitial nephritis his entire life. acute and uveitis, an autoimmune disease.

Debbie’s ex-husband, Paul, acknowledged that he also heard about the news from the press: “We all make mistakes, it’s part of life,” he told The Mirror, referring to how they separated after a brief marriage in 1992.

“You can donate some of the money to me, I would be very grateful!” he said ironically. He and his new wife have congratulated the couple: “I’m happy for them. I’m sure they’ll have a good time spending the money.”

Source: With information from Europa Press