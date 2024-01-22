Louis Vuitton launches men’s jewelry collection

MIAMI.- Gaston- Louis Vuitton -a unique and modern character with enthusiasm for life and learning- becomes the center of attention to inspire the new high jewelry collection of the French brand.

“Louis Vuitton fine jewelry is known for its avant-garde approach, its ability to be different and refined. When designing the collection, Francesca Amfitheatrof, artistic director of watches and jewelry at Louis Vuitton, discovered that Gaston-Louis Vuitton had a lot in common with the men and women of today, sensitive and open to the world around them,” the house said in a statement.

LES GASTONS VUITTON_STILL LIFE_PORTRAIT_RVB_RING.jpg Louis Vuitton shows its new collection of fine jewelry for men. Cortesa/Blue Press Service

This is how Amfitheatrof explores in three chapters – through 16 pieces and two masterpieces – with rings, pendants, necklaces, labels, gourmettesbracelets and earrings, which fuse the history of the house with new contemporary forms.

“Laser cutting technology brings extreme precision to the monogram, applied here for a fresh, contemporary effect. While the house’s signature trunk motif becomes its smallest version yet in revamped shapes that combine silver and diamonds. The materials include yellow gold and white gold, with the debut of titanium,” the firm detailed, emphasizing that the unique metal defines the collection.

Louis Vuitton-courtesy-jewelry.png Louis Vuitton shows its new collection of fine jewelry for men. Cortesa/Blue Press Service

“Les Gastons Vuitton is the denim of jewelry, elegant and versatile, like Gaston himself. After all, we all have a little Gaston inside us!” said Amfitheatrof.

About Les Gastons Vuitton

He was a creator, a collector and had a curious mind. His wit, charm and eye for invention gave life to fun designs and original ideas: typography, monograms, books, art, travel, trunks, as well as games and toys, which were just some of his passions. .