Louis Vuitton names Victor Wembanyama ambassador of the house

“Seeking excellence and continuously perfecting his craft, Victor joins Louis Vuitton on a journey of shared values ​​and aligned ambitions,” the French house highlighted in a statement.

“Like Louis Vuitton himself, the young athlete has paved the way by excelling in a career that has only just begun. Louis Vuitton welcomes Victor to the house and looks forward to this upcoming collaborative adventure,” the firm added.

In Louis Vuitton’s view, Victor Wembanyama is a rising star on the international sporting scene, as the young athlete affectionately nicknamed Wemby began his career playing in his hometown of Nanterre, France, before rising through the regional ranks and making his debut. with the French national team in 2022.

In his first season, the native of Le Chesnay (Versaillesa district) made a splash by winning titles such as Most Valuable Player, Best Young Player of the Year, Top Scorer and Top Blocker. Considered one of the top prospects in basketball history, Victor was selected number one in the 2023 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs, demonstrating a wise decision by leading all newcomers in points, rebounds, steals and the entire league in blocks.

About Louis Vuitton

Seeking quality and preserving biodiversity, since 1854 Louis Vuitton has brought unique designs to the world, combining innovation with style.

Today, the house remains faithful to the spirit of its founder, Louis Vuitton, who invented a true art of traveling through creative, elegant and practical suitcases, bags and accessories.

Since then, audacity has shaped the history of Louis Vuitton. True to its heritage, the French firm has opened its doors to architects, artists and designers over the years, while developing disciplines such as prt–porter, shoes, accessories, watches, jewelry and fragrance.

“These carefully created products are a testament to Louis Vuitton’s commitment to fine craftsmanship,” the house highlighted.