Lounge is enlarged

Bregenz (BRK) – The city fire department is getting a new lounge.

The project, for the implementation of which an estimated EUR 68,000 gross must be invested, was approved by the city council on March 14th.

The members of the armed forces provide 18,000 euros of this through their own contributions. This was announced by Mayor Michael Ritsch after the decision.

Above all, the room on the ground floor of the equipment shed in Belruptstrasse is to be enlarged so that ten more seats are created for the team. But there is also a new kitchenette, and the room is to receive improved thermal insulation. In order to achieve these goals, various heating and electrical installations must also be adapted.