Low, approval of initiatives of federal deputies

Juarez City.- After two years of legislative work, the 16 federal deputies for Chihuahua have managed to approve only one out of every 10 initiatives that they present before the Plenary of the Chamber of Deputies.

The percentage of approval of initiatives of Chihuahuan legislators is 14 percent. Of the 136 initiatives that have been presented as starters, only 20 have managed to be voted on and approved.

Even in the same period there are still six legislators who have not placed any of their initiatives on the voting list in either of the two regular sessions.

According to the parliamentary statistics apparatus of the Chamber of Deputies, the legislators of National Action (PAN) are the ones who manage to approve the most initiatives before the Plenary, with a percentage of 16 percent; It is followed by the Labor Party (PT), which has only one representative, with 10 percent.

Below are the state’s Morenista legislators, who reach 8 percent. While the Institutional Revolutionary (PRI) has not approved initiatives in two years of legislative work.

In the two ordinary periods, together with recesses, the Morena legislators are the ones that have presented the largest number of initiatives, with 68; However, it is the PAN members who register the most approved initiatives, with 11, more than half of what the 16 deputies for Chihuahua accumulate together.

Monthly salary

Federal deputies have this year a net monthly salary of 75,763 pesos, which represents an increase of just over 1 percent compared to the 74,944 pesos they received last year.

This concept corresponds only to salary, since legislators usually receive additional amounts for belonging to a legislative commission or for holding a position on the board of directors. In addition, the regulations of the Congress indicate that in the case of deputies, the per diem is an inalienable remuneration.

The same document highlights that, in addition, they have a monthly support of 1,250 pesos for pantry and a bonus equivalent to 40 days of salary or proportional part; also all deputies have the right to enjoy a vacation bonus equivalent to 50 percent of 10 days of tabular salary.