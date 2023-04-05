LR Gantner condemns knife attack in Dornbirn “strongly”

Security Minister Christian Gantner condemns the knife attack at Dornbirn train station in the strongest possible terms.

“The legal regulations that apply to us apply without restriction to everyone living in Austria. Violent crimes in particular are to be punished with all the severity of the law. There must be no tolerance here.” The State Council would like to thank the police for their dedicated work.

“If you don’t want to see that, you have no place here”

“Foreign violent criminals who seek protection and asylum with us, but then attack and injure fellow human beings by stabbing them, must be removed from the asylum queue quickly and a decision must be made on their asylum procedure as quickly as possible,” said Landesrat Gantner. “Anyone seeking protection and asylum in our country must know that they have to abide by our legal system. Above all, violence must not be tolerated in any form. Anyone who doesn’t want to see that has no place here,” emphasizes Landesrat Gantner.

Vorarlberg has the highest clear-up rate for criminal offenses in Germany. Although confrontations can never be completely ruled out in human coexistence, Gantner explains: “In Vorarlberg, a number of awareness-raising, preventive and police measures are taken in the most diverse areas of life so that the high level of security in the country is maintained and, accordingly, the subjective feeling of security in the Population.”

In the joint cooperation of those responsible for security, authorities, blue light organizations and the population, this future path will be continued with commitment, emphasizes Landesrat Gantner.

More on the subject: