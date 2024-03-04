Luca, winner of GH Do 2, tells what she will do with the prize money: I want to help

The audience has decided that the winner of GH Do is Luca. With this phrase so recognized in the world, Mediaset has announced Martha Flich the winner of this new edition of Big Brother. An edition whose ending has been hilarious until the end.

It couldn’t be on Thursday due to technical problems, but this Sunday, after one in the morning, Telecinco has already announced its brand new winner after managing to count a total of 3,289,958 votesand with percentages of 46.9% and 53.1%, corresponding to Asraf Benowho will have to settle for second place, since Luca Sanchezwhich is proclaimed the winner of the second edition of the reality show.

He wants to help his family and the little people they need.

A victory that, in addition to giving more recognition to the former Temptation Island participant, is also accompanied by a briefcase full of bills, with a total of 50.000 euros. Money for which they have already asked him what he will do.

Luca, when asked about money, wanted to be very clear, pointing out that what he wants is to help: Well look, I want to help my parents, what they need. But he not only wants to help his family, but also those people in disadvantaged situations: As I have already said, I want to look for little people who need it and help them, which I know is something very important and I want to contribute my grain of sand to that.. Something for children, I have to inform myself, but something to help them have a better life. Or clothes or food, I don’t know.

A money that could grow soon, and it is already known that Hand in hand with this victory on GH Do come numerous advertising agreements, gigs at parties and discos, and even appearances on other programs on the network..

Apart from talking about how to allocate the prize money, the young contestant has also confessed that what she wants to do first of all is see her Hi Mara: The first thing I want to do is see my daughter and spend a super quiet day with her, spending time with her, going with her to the park.