Lucie Lucas, after blaming Victoria Abril for sexual assault: She is not the one I want to accuse

The whirlwind that marked the breaking of the silence of Lucie Lucas has split the world of cinema and culture in two. The French actress publicly accused Victoria Abril of having committed numerous sexual assaults in a publication Charlotte Arnauldthe actress who first denounced Grard Depardieu and who criticized a manifesto signed by some personalities of the seventh art in her defense. It was direct and left no room for doubt. However, just a day later the interpreter came out to qualify her words offering a version that is far from what he initially said.

It was in an interview conducted by France Info. Lucas, in a much calmer tone than the one shown in the text broadcast on social networks, has removed Abril from the accusatory focus. It’s not who I want to accuse, I had a kind of rush of blood. Maybe I allowed it because she is my movie mother and she felt deeply betrayed and abandoned.has rectified.

However, the actress insists that her objective yesterday was nothing more than to put the accents on a problem that, in reality, is quite widespread in the world of cinema and in society in general. What I would like to denounce is that there is a feeling of total impunity among some peopleparticularly among people of the generation of Grard Depardieu and Victoria Abril, who allow themselves to tyrannize entire groups and behave in ways that are not admissible, or even illegalLucas has asserted, giving another meaning to his first statement.

The media tidal wave of his first testimony

The residue left by this nuance is different from the earthquake of the previous day. Artists to throw up, shitty boomers… what a shame!!! I really can’t believe it! I can’t wait for you to disappear from our screens foreverhe said in the first instance, adding that he had been working as an interpreter for fifteen years and protecting many of these degenerates by keeping silent about what they really are like on set and offering good words. when it is often totally false.

It was at this point when he pointed directly to the Malaga actress, with whom he shared a small screen for eight long years in Clem. Hey, Victoria? Do you want us to talk about your numerous attacks, including sexual ones, on your colleagues? Now that I think about it, I’m not surprised that you signed that newspaper…, he said, ending his forceful text with a firm Enough of the nonsense.