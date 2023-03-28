Luigi Ghirri exhibition in Lisbon work of “great clarity”

A exhibition – the first presented at the ex-Museu Coleção Berardo, since January under the tutelage of the CCB – brings together a selection of works curated by Pedro Alfacinha, and will be inaugurated today, at 18:30, being open until June 4th.

When choosing the images, the ideas of Ghirri (1943-1992) expressed in the essay ‘A Obra Aberta’, from 1984, were always present, as well as the structure of its collection, which has 150,000 images, indicated the author’s daughter, Adele Ghirri, during a press visit.

‘Luigi Ghirri, Open Work’ is the title of this exhibition co-produced by CCB Centro de Arquitetura – Garagem Sul, Festa do Cinema Italiano and Associação Il Sorpasso, and which reveals works created in the last 12 years of the “short, but very productive and rich” career of the Italian artist, one of the most emblematic figures in the history of photography in the 20th century”, underlined the curator.

Pedro Alfacinha, who has been studying Ghirri’s work in depth, told the Lusa agency that the selected images “show the artist at the top of his form, full of great clarity, sophistication and intelligence”.

“In the 1980s, Ghirri turned to landscape photography, and captured the space where we all project ourselves. There we can see our life, history and culture”, commented the curator, who visited the archive for the first time , in Italy, ten years ago.

The Italian photographer, widely recognized in his home country, gained international recognition especially from 2012 onwards, with the re-edition, by the British publisher Mack, of ‘Kodachrome’, a cult photography book that had its first author edition in 1978.

The images on display at the CCB Museum, despite coming from independent work groups, from different moments throughout the 1980s, are, as the title indicates, “a metaphor for the totality of Ghirri’s work, open, and a new way of doing photography and looking at the world in a continuous dialogue between everything that has already happened and what is to come”.

Faced with the growing voracity of images, Luigi Ghirri already stated that photography could be found “an important moment of pause and reflection”: “Having, in photography, the moment of reactivation of the circuits of attention, shattered by the speed of the outside world”, wrote the Italian photographer in the essay ‘The Open Work’.

Also present at the press visit, Delfim Sardo, CCB administrator and curator, said it was “a privilege to receive an exhibition made entirely with ‘vintage prints'”.

‘He is a creator who became over time, a reference author of photography in the second half of the 20th century, in the European context. The choice of the curator (Pedro Alfacinha) to focus on this lesser-known part of his work, more open, was brilliant, which gives the possibility of seeing the deep humanism of Luigi Guirri’s photography”, he stressed.

Asked by Lusa about the status of the future Museu de Arte Contemporânea — Centro Cultural de Belém (MAC-CCB), whose content should progressively open throughout this year, Delfim Sardo said it was still “too early to talk about the project” .

“But it is evident that it is an excellent possibility of creating synergies between the Centro de Arquitetura – Garagem Sul, the performing arts, and the museum itself. The CCB is the only institution that has these valences in our country, and can thus contribute to an absolutely contemporary trend of dialogue between different artistic expressions, and adaptability to contexts that are not traditional”, he maintained.

The inauguration of the first exhibition under the management of the CCB in this format — after the transfer of guardianship and removal of the name Museu Berardo, in early January of this year — “is also the implementation of the motto ‘A common field’, chosen for 2023 , and which materializes the collaboration between the different types of artistic expression”, highlighted Delfim Sardo.

“Luigi Ghirri. Open Work” is an exhibition that forms part of the parallel cultural program of the 16th edition of the Festa do Cinema Italiano, which will show, on Thursday, at Cinema São Jorge, a documentary about the life of the photographer, titled ‘Infinito. L´universo di Luigi Ghirri’, made in 2022 by Matteo Parisini.

Also Read: Exhibition in Famalicão portrays Cesariny’s work in the centenary year