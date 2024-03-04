Luis Miguel cancels his only concert in Bolivia

PEACE.- The Mexican singer Luis Miguel suspended el concert of his international tour in Bolivia scheduled for March 28, due to logistical problems, the organizers reported today -March 4.

This decision has been made due to a series of logistical circumstances that affect the viability of the show, stated in a statement published on its social networks ETIME.bo, the organizing company. No further details were provided.

Tour of Luis Miguel

According to the Unitel television network, an advance team of the artist arrived a month ago to coordinate the show, but at that time the country was experiencing social conflicts with a road blockade that cut off the main cities, which apparently influenced the decision. .

Luis Miguel began a tour of Latin America at the end of last year. This month he has presentations planned in Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and the United States.

El Sol de México was going to perform in Santa Cruz, the most populated city in eastern Bolivia. The last time Luis Miguel gave a concert in Bolivian territory was 14 years ago.

FUENTE: AP