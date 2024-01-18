Luis Miguel’s team justifies cancellation of concert due to technical problems

MIAMI.- The first presentation of Luis Miguel in Santo Domingo part of his 2024 Tour and which would take place in the city’s Olympic Stadium, was canceled due to a technical problem, according to the team of the artist.

Although those in charge of the logistics of the event had given Sol de México fans access to the venue, for around two hours the attendees only glimpsed on the screens that the team was trying to solve a setback.

Despite the efforts, and after the scheduled start time, it was finally announced that the concert It would be postponed to this Thursday, January 18.

Justification

A statement from the organizers of the show indicated that there were ‘force majeure’ inconveniences that prevented Luis Miguel’s show from taking place as planned.

“By virtue of the requirements demanded by a production of the level demanded by an artist of this quality, the artist’s team and the production company decided to take the difficult and inevitable measure of postponing the concert for tomorrow, Thursday, January 18, regretting the inconveniences that may arise. cause this type of situations,” reads the text cited by the media López Doriga Digital.

Local media reported that some attendees saw no problem in rescheduling the event, and expressed satisfaction with the decision to postpone it to the next day. They also noted that they would return to enjoy the repertoire that Luismi promises to offer.

However, other followers of the singer admitted that they were not sure if they would be able to attend, as they had traveled from other cities to enjoy the show.

This will be Luis Miguel’s first show of his 2024 Tour, and later the nationalized Mexican American singer will travel to several cities in Latin America and the United States.