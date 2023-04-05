Lukaku subjected to ‘disgusting’ racism by Juventus fans

The front of the Inter Milan Romelu Lukaku was the target of insults “disgusting” racists before being sent off for celebrating a goal against the Juventus in the semifinal of the Italian Cuptheir representatives said, in the latest accusation of racism that hits Italian football.

Lukaku scored a stoppage-time penalty that secured Inter a 1-1 draw in Tuesday’s first leg, but then picked up a second yellow card after the Belgian striker put a finger to his lips in front of the fans. venues in Turin.

Lukaku is racially insulted and then expelled

“Tonight’s racist comments towards Romelu Lukaku by Juventus fans in Turin were beyond despicable and cannot be accepted,” Michael Yormark, president of Roc Nation Sports International, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Yormark demanded an apology from Juventus for the “disgusting and hostile racist abuse” Lukaku received “before, during and after the penalty kick”.

“Italian authorities must take this opportunity to address racism, instead of punishing the victim of abuse,” he added.

Italy’s top division Serie A said in a statement Wednesday that it “strongly condemns all cases of racism” and discrimination, without naming Lukaku.

The league is likely to open a disciplinary case over the matter, while Juventus said it would work with authorities to identify the fans responsible.

Lukaku, who rejoined Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea last year, suffered racial abuse during matches in his first spell at the Italian club between 2019 and 2021.

This season, Serie A has launched investigations into racist chants by fans of various clubs.

Draw between Inter and Juventus ended with Romelu Lukaku being a victim of racism



Tuesday’s incident came on the day Lazio were granted a one-match suspended stand closure due to massive anti-Semitic chants by their supporters during last month’s Rome derby.

Lazio’s rivals on the other side of the city, Roma, were also fined 8,000 euros ($8,750) for racial abuse by their fans against Sampdoria manager Dejan Stankovic on Sunday.

Stankovic, a former midfielder for Red Star Belgrade, Lazio and Inter Milan, was attacked with chants calling him a “gypsy” by home fans until Roma manager Jose Mourinho demanded they stop.

