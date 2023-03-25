Lula Da Silva postponed his trip to China due to health problems | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Saturday March 25, 2023 | 7:51 p.m.

The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio “Lula” Da Silva, had to postpone his trip to China for health reasons.

The head of the Planalto Palace planned to fly to Beijing in the coming days with an important delegation of businessmen to deepen the link with the Asian giant. However, this Saturday the leader of the Workers’ Party (PT) learned that last Thursday he had to be hospitalized.

As reported by the Brazilian government, the president “was admitted to the unit of the Sirio-Libanês Hospital – Brasilia, on 03/23/2023, with flu-like symptoms.”

“After the clinical evaluation, the diagnosis of bacterial and viral bronchopneumonia due to influenza A was made and treatment was started,” said an official statement.

Faced with this situation and on medical advice, “President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva decided to postpone his trip to China.”

“After today’s reassessment and, despite the clinical improvement, the medical service of the Presidency of the Republic recommends postponing the trip to China until the end of the viral transmission cycle,” added the information released.

“The postponement has already been communicated to the Chinese authorities with the reiteration of the desire to schedule the visit on a new date,” said the Planalto Palace.