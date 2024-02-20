Lupillo Rivera’s ex threatens with evidence of the singer’s infidelities

MIAMI.- American singer of Mexican descent Lupillo Rivera He claimed that his ex-partner, Giselle Soto, was unfaithful to him and for this reason he ended the relationship. Faced with these statements, Soto came out in her own defense by indicating that it was quite the opposite.

My life is not a novel. I’ve tried to keep it private, but Lupillo you’re (rude), she said. influencer and Instagram.

“I’m not a fucking slut. I stayed loyal to you until the end and you know it, but you want to lie about my name and talk about infidelity? I have a whole album full of proof that you cheated on me left and right! You had many others “smart ideas to generate for this program and make the public ‘fall in love with you again.’ But, instead, you lie and attack me, knowing full well that I have remained faithful to the end,” added the care expert. personal, when referring to what was said by Lupillo Rivera in The house of the famous.

Lupillo Rivera’s infidelity between 2021 and 2023

Likewise, Giselle Soto assured that the interpreter’s alleged infidelity occurred between 2021 and 2023.

“Who wants to see Lupillo lying with dirty women throughout 2021-2023 while we were together?” wrote the young woman on the social network.

“When I broke up with you, in April 2023, it was because of your infidelities, I told you that you missed out on the most real person you could have had on your side! Look at you, you keep talking about me… I just don’t talk behind my back.” nobody; so I can’t wait until you come out of The house of the famousconcludes Soto.

Until now, the singer of songs like Despised y What they say about me He has not commented on the matter since the Telemundo program in which he is participating.