Luxurious Christmas gifts to footballers in Saudi: luxury cars and watches, trips...

The Christmas has already arrived, and with it the feasts, the sweets, the family gatherings, and also the (awaited by many) gifts. A series of gifts that Santa Claus has delivered all over the world, and that in Saudi Arabia seem to arrive in duplicate, and the different soccer stars who play there have received other gifts from the leaders of the Saudi league.

stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez or Ngolo Kantamong others, have received various and luxurious gifts, as you have learned The Sunwith which they remind them that they can have practically everything within their reach.

Ferrari, Bugatti, Lamborghini…

A specialist in luxury items has confessed to the aforementioned British tabloid that these footballers will have to make more space in their garages, and that they will be given luxury cars like a Ferrari SF90 Spider, Bugatti, and also Lamborghiniamong others.

But they will not only give them vehicles, they will also receive very luxurious jewelry, such as Jacob & Co Bugatti Chiron watch models, whose price is around 345,000 euros, or the Chopard LUC Lunar models, with a price that is around 61,000 euros.. They will also give away Yves Saint Laurent luxury bags. We have top-level stars, and They deserve rare things, and we want to show them that they are treated as unique because they are unique.the source pointed out to The Sun.

Another expert noted that he had received a budget of more than three million euros to distribute vacation packages to Parswith stays in luxury hotels with an average cost of 17,000 euros per night, and also with vacation packages to the private island of Kudadoo Maldivesin the Maldiveswith a cost of just over 6,000 euros per night.

One of the most requested packages is for Mnaco, and includes five nights in the Diamond Suite vue sur Mer at the Hotel Hermitage Monte Carlo. For Monaco, we also get some nice yacht charter packages that cost around 3,600 euros per day. Some very nice packages are being distributed, he added.