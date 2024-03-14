Lydia Lozano speaks loud and clear about her departure from Telecinco: They beheaded us

The abrupt cancellation of Slvame after fourteen years of success for Telecinco and being the audience leader in its time slot continues to cause people to talk. The TV Factory program lived a final agony after those responsible and collaborators found out about the decision of the current board through a leak in El Mundo and not through their mouths. It was last June 23 when the space led by Jorge Javier Vázquez caused deep sadness among the most faithful followers of the format.

Slvame’s goodbye left his iconic collaborators out of the game. From one day to the next, The most beloved faces of the program, and who brought so much joy to the group for more than a decade, were banned from the facilities. from Mediaset. Beln Esteban, Kiko Matamoros, Lydia Lozano, Kiko Hernndez or Terelu Campos, among others.

A few months after one year of this very controversial decision, journalist Lydia Lozano grants his most sincere interview to Carlota Corredera on the podcast Superlativas where he reflects on his departure from Mediaset after more than two decades serving the company.

They beheaded us. They cut off all of our heads, never better said. The dome of the fourth floor, Borja Prado, who left by legs, Salem and such, begins by saying the Canarian who is currently one of the stars of RTVE collaborating on Maaneros and being a contestant on Bake Off: famous in the oven and Dance as you can.

a little respect

I think people have to be recognized for their work, the audiences, how cheap we are, because I have found out how much it costs to open the Slvame studio now. We did it with two guys, with great professionals behind us. They have caught some of them on the fly, adds Lydia Lozano. It was a great team. Let’s say it like at school: we have behaved very well, very well. We have been outstanding childrenhe continues to tell under the watchful eye of his former program partner, Carlota Corredera.

It annoys me that it is said that Slvame is over. No, Slvame and Deluxe are over, a program that had been running for fourteen years. They changed us on Fridays, and we worked on Saturdays because we have this program in front of us that gets a lot of viewership, and we would get our heads out of the water and go back to Fridays. You couldn’t have life. A little respect, we have given fourteen years of our lives, it seems very unfair to me what has been done to usLydia Lozano insists that she feels deep disappointment with Mediaset due to the ingratitude they showed towards everyone who was part of the Slvame Universe.

Regarding the network’s current afternoons with As es la vida and TardeAR, the television station states: They haven’t found the balance since they kicked us out, from what we did to what there is now (…) I see everything very static. I have worked in a heart of La Latina and now I see a lot of Rich and a lot of Palace. There is a lot of posturing. Ours was not fictitious, it was true.