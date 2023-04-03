Lyon: Tolisso, a victory but regrets

Serious and diligent, Olympique Lyonnais won on the ground of Paris Saint-Germain (0-1) on Sunday in Ligue 1. A victory hailed by midfielder Corentin Tolisso (28 years old, 25 games in all competitions this season) which however feeds regrets with the painful season lived by the Gones.

“There are regrets in relation to our season in the league. When you see what we are doing tonight (Sunday), we were focused from the first to the last minute. That’s what has been lacking this season. made stupid mistakes. You have to finish well and there is this Coupe de France as the main objective, “explained the former Bayern Munich player in the mixed zone.

Lyon will go to Nantes on Wednesday for a place in the final of the Coupe de France.