Mac network monitor: Little Snitch as a mini version as a subscription

A new entry-level version of the Little Snitch outbound firewall, which has been popular for years and can be used to monitor whether and to where Mac apps are “phoning home”, is available. The product named Little Snitch Mini is easier to use than the standard version and, instead of a custom configuration, relies primarily on so-called community-maintained block lists, which the user simply has to download. In addition, the Austrian developer Objective Development is switching to a subscription model for the tool, while Little Snitch was a direct purchase.

Little Snitch Mini for the non-technical

Little Snitch Mini is distributed exclusively through the Mac App Store. Some standard functions can be used free of charge, including the display of outgoing network connections by apps. However, if you want to block them, you have to become a subscriber – this starts at EUR 1.50 per month or EUR 15 per year. The developers attach particular importance to simplicity. A single-window interface and fewer technical terms should make the tool easier to understand.

The function of being notified immediately when a connection is established – as known as the central function of Little Snitch – is missing here, instead the tool works in the background and you can later get an insight into what happened. Alternatively, you can run the so-called real-time connection list and map in the Little Snitch Mini interface in order to become active directly. There is also a status menu.

Big version can do a lot more

However, if you want more functions, you still have to use the large version of Little Snitch. Although its interface is significantly more complex, it allows for more extensive configuration down to the network protocol and port level. There is a rule editor, rule groups, more details about servers and also temporary rules. Admins can also control Little Snitch via the command line.

However, you pay a lot for this: The price for Little Snitch 4 (for macOS Catalina and earlier) or 5 (from Big Sur) is at least 70 euros for the single-user license. This includes updates up to the next major release. A family subscription is available for 135 euros.













(bsc)

