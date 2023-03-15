Macao Arts Festival with Portuguese ballet company

Acontrary to the last editions, conditioned by the covid-19 pandemic, this year the festival welcomes groups from abroad, such as the Companhia Portuguesa de Bailado Contemporâneo, with the show “In the substance of time”, in which “the Portuguese choreographers renowned artists Vasco Wellenkamp and Miguel Ramalho transform verses by Sophia de Mello Breyner Andresen into choreographies”, says a press release from the Cultural Institute (IC) of Macau.

But, despite the return of foreign artistic groups, the next edition of the FAM this year has a lower budget than last year: around 22 million patacas (2.53 million euros) compared to the 24 million (2.76 million euros) of the last edition, limited by the restrictions of the pandemic.

“Last year, the scope of the programs and range were bigger, so (the budget) was more for the stay of the artists and transport”, justified today, in a press conference, the president of the IC, Leong Wai Man.

Asked whether the reduction reveals a disinvestment by the region’s government in the arts, the official replied: “We are within the average of what we have been doing”.

Like Beijing, Macau followed for almost three years, until mid-December, the ‘covid zero’ policy, with mandatory quarantines for those arriving in the territory and entry forbidden to most non-resident foreigners.

With a total of 20 programs, including theatre, Chinese opera, dance, music and virtual arts, the 33rd edition of FAM, which takes place between April 28th and May 28th, kicks off with “The Rite of Spring”, a show by Chinese dancer and choreographer Yang Liping.

The event also brings to the stage the work of Chinese director Liu Fangqi, with the adaptation of the novel by Japanese author Higashino Keigo “The Miracles of Armazéns Namiya”.

The program also includes “Electra”, based on the classic by the ancient Greek poet Sophocles, a joint effort by the Shanghai Center for Dramatic Arts and a Greek production team, and “Xiao Ke”, a dance collaboration between the independent ballerina Chinese artist Xiao Ke and French choreographer Jérôme Bel, aims to illustrate the evolution of Chinese dance and culture over the last four decades.

Celebrating the 30th anniversary, the Dóci Papiaçám di Macau Theater Group, one of several local groups present at the festival, closes the festival with the play in patuá, the Macao creole, “Chachau-Lalau di Carnaval” (Oh, What Arraial). The inauguration of the exhibition “Doci Papiaçam di Macau — 30 years on the Multicultural Stage: A Photographic Exhibition” is also planned.

As usual, FAM returns this year with Festival Extra, an extension of the main initiative, with a total of 22 programs, including sessions with artists, backstage visits, lectures, workshops, exhibitions and projections of international shows.

