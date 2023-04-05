MacBook Pro M2: Amazon undercuts Apple by hundreds of euros – also MacBook Air with a huge discount

Table of contents

If you want to buy one of the MacBook Pro M2 power laptops released in January 2023, you have to dig deep into your pocket – especially if you buy it directly from Apple. If you want to save hundreds of euros when buying, you should consider ordering from Amazon. The online retailer is currently offering all models of the MacBook Pro much cheaper than Apple. The MacBook Air M2 can also be ordered hundreds of euros cheaper than from the manufacturer from Cupertino. And with the iPhone 14 you can also benefit from high discounts at Amazon.

MacBook Pro (2023) with M2 Pro/M2 Max chip and with 14/16 inch display

The latest Apple laptops, equipped with M2 Pro or M2 Max chips and a 14 or 16 inch screen, which were released on January 24th, 2023, are already available on Amazon at significantly lower prices compared to the Apple store available. It is possible to save several hundred euros. However, one should keep in mind that prices and availability are subject to change at any time.

Much cheaper at Amazon than at Apple: Mac Book Pro (2023) with M2 Pro/M2 Max chip and 14/16 inch display

Also worth reading: No April Fools! Samsung OLED TV 65 inch with €1,200 discount + Nintendo Switch OLED as a free gift

MacBook Pro (2022) with M2 chip and 13 inch display

The MacBook Pro released in 2022 with an M2 chip (8-core CPU, 10-core GPU) and 13-inch display is not quite as big and not quite as powerful as the latest Apple notebooks with the M2 Pro / M2 Max chip . On the other hand, the prices here are significantly lower – and these laptops can also be bought much cheaper from Amazon than from Apple.

Much cheaper at Amazon than at Apple: Mac Book Pro (2022) with M2 chip and 13-inch display

Also worth reading: MediaMarkt Gaming Week: SSD, monitor, TV, mouse, gaming PC, PS5 & Co. with great discounts (Advertising)

MacBook Air (2022) with M2 chip and 13.6 inch display

The MacBook Air (2022) with M2 chip and 13.6-inch display is a good choice for those who value portability over performance in an Apple laptop. There are currently some savings on this model on Amazon as well.

Much cheaper at Amazon than at Apple: Mac Book Air with M2 chip and 13.6 inch display

MacBook Pro M2 Max in the Golem test: “There is currently no better notebook”

Our colleagues from Golem.de have tested the new Apple MacBook Pro with the M2 Max chip – and are quite enthusiastic about the new MacOS laptop. Tester Oliver Nickel sees it as a very good choice for all performance-intensive applications such as games, office or graphics work – and that with a comparatively low battery load. In general: The built-in battery lasts for more than ten hours. MacBook Pro M2 Max in the Golem test.

No joke: Amazon is selling the Apple iPad Pro M2 with a €450 discount – the only question is how long?















No joke: Amazon is selling the Apple iPad Pro M2 with a €450 discount – the only question is how long?

Source: Amazon/PCG/@alexkalina, 123RTF.com







There are great discounts at Amazon not only for the smart Apple cell phone iPhone 14 (Plus / Pro / Pro Max). The iPad Pro M2 with 11 inches or 12.9 inches, which was released at the end of 2022, can also be bought from the online retailer for much less than from Apple. We show the best offers: No joke: Amazon is selling the Apple iPad Pro M2 with a €450 discount – the only question is how long?

Are you crazy? Amazon sells iPhone 14 almost €350 cheaper than Apple

















iPhone 14 up to €340 cheaper – the new iPhone 14 in yellow is already discounted

Source: Amazon/PCG







In addition to the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, Amazon is currently also selling Apple smartphones at lower prices. There is now a discount of almost 350 euros on the iPhone 14 – the brand new model in yellow is also much cheaper than Apple. We show the best offers for Apple smartphones. Are you crazy? Amazon sells iPhone 14 almost €350 cheaper than Apple

Not just Apple MacBook Pro: The best offers and deals at a glance

In addition to the Apple MacBook Pro and Mac Book Air, you can find it on our Offer overview more exciting discount news from the areas of DIY and technology. We also summarize loads of top offers in our Daily Deals, which are updated daily: graphics card, motherboard, gaming monitor, gaming mouse, gaming chair, television, gaming highlights and many other products for PC, PS5, Xbox and Nintendo -Players from Amazon, Media Markt and Co. often at greatly reduced prices.