Machete in hand, he confronted the uniformed men who were trying to stop him | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Thursday March 16, 2023 | 3:32 p.m.

The subject advanced several times towards the uniformed officers, who should have taken refuge. //Photo: video capture.

There were moments of great tension this morning on National Route 12 at the tollbooth in the town of Colonia Victoria, due to the presence of a man who, out of his mind, attacked the uniformed men who went to stop him with machetes.

According to what can be seen in the videos recorded by occasional witnesses who were passing through the area, reinforced by the accounts of some people, the individual was carrying a long-handled machete with which he apparently killed a dog on the road, but it also impeded vehicular traffic and threatened drivers.

A second version indicates that the anger was because a trucker ran over the animal, which he owned, and did not stop, rather he continued the march, leaving it dead on the road. One way or the other, the intervention of the security forces was activated.

The truth is that due to the man’s refusal to calm down and give up his attitude, police officers and gendarmes tried to reduce him, even firing a firearm at the ground, but the subject rushed towards them with machetes, without injuring the other men. the uniformed ones

Finally they managed to reduce the man and proceeded to his arrest. He was identified as Luis Ramón N. (53), and the machete used in the attack was seized.

There were no people injured during the incident. The violent man was taken to the hospital for a medical examination and will remain deprived of liberty.