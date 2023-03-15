Macoun 2023: developer conference for macOS and iOS is back

Finally on site again in person to exchange ideas with other devs: The makers of the independent Apple developer conference, which has been in existence since 2008 Macoun – the largest event of its kind in Europe – will be inviting you back to Frankfurt in September for the first time since the corona pandemic. Around 500 people interested in iPhone, iPad, Mac and Co. are expected to attend Call for Papers and a “Call for Workshops” have just started. More than 20 speakers will be there with keynotes and seminars.

Basics and special topics

As usual, a wide range of topics should be covered at Macoun and there should be something for both beginners and professionals. The participation of the community is correspondingly important. “We are looking for practical contributions and projects that deal with current or interesting aspects of programming Apple systems.

For the “Call for Workshops”, event proposals for small groups of various sizes are sought, according to the organizers. For two days, development on all Apple devices is the focus. “The Macoun target group includes everyone who is interested in professional software development on Apple platforms,” ​​write Macoun bosses Chris Hauser and Thomas Biedorf.

Lecture by Mac & i Pro

Venue is once again the Frankfurt youth center. This time the dates are September 23rd and 24th, as usual a Saturday and a Sunday. An early bird discount of 170 euros for individual participants applies until July 19, 2023, reduced 100 euros. Company tickets are available from 200 euros net. Registration is possible until September 19 at the latest, but the organizers believe that due to the limited number of places, you should take care of it in good time.

At Macoun 2023 there will also be a talk by Mac & i Pro give, the new offering for Apple professionals from Mac & i, which is also one of this year's sponsors. The speakers Mark Zimmermann and Klaus Rodewig are on site and look forward to the exchange.

















