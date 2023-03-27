Macri, after announcing that he will not be a candidate: “I realized that I don’t need revenge”

Former President Mauricio Macri assured that it cost him “a lot” to give up running for a second term, but that he did so “convinced” and because he warned that “he does not need revenge.”

“It was a long process, like a trip that never ended and every week it was repeated in my head. It helped me to be alone for a long time, last year I traveled for six months out of 12, and four of them I was alone. And that made me It made me think and I began to realize that I don’t need revenge because I realized that ’23 exists because there was 2015-2019,” said the leader of Together for Change.

Speaking to LN+, said that “the important thing is to do what is best for Argentines” and not what arises from his “ego”. “It’s very strong. They told me ‘you have revenge, you deserve it, if you win, why don’t you go and show it?…’, said the former president.

Macri maintained that the process that began between 2015-2019, with his presidency, “is further strengthened” if he tries to “inspire” the other leaders with his “actions” and “strengthens” them.

In this sense, he opined that “we must get out of that unconscious search that Argentines have to deposit everything is a savior, messianic, half magician, warlord, and all of us empower ourselves with what we want.”

“I want to tell you that if you believed me all these years, believe me that I do this because this is really going to be better for everyone. If we all empower ourselves with change, the ideas become everyone’s, not just macrismo. I’m talking about ideas of modernization, meritocracy and transparency,” the opposition leader told his voters who may be unhappy with his decision. He added that he never doubted his “relationship” with the people and that he did not speculate with the polls.

Regarding what his role in the opposition will be now, he declared: “I am convinced that there is only one president.” After that, he affirmed that he will be available to the next president, in case he emerges from the ranks of Together for Change, as a source of consultation. “Never questioning his figure,” he insisted.