Macron announces the division of the immigration law into “several texts” in “the coming weeks”

President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday March 22 that the immigration bill would be “cut out” in “shorter texts” which will be examined ” in the next weeks “ by Parliament, during a television interview on TF1 and France 2.

“There will be an immigration law. There will undoubtedly be several immigration texts and they will arrive in the coming weeks. We do not have the right, in our country, to stop and stand still”said the head of state.

No text debated in the Senate next week

Questioned by AFP, an adviser to the executive clarified that there would be no “no immigration text debated in the Senate” next week as originally scheduled.

The government and the majority are now planning a “shorter bill and more bills”namely texts tabled on the initiative of parliamentarians, he added.

Announced for months, contested by associations for the defense of exiles, shouted down by the left and deemed very insufficient by the right and the far right, the text which began its journey in committee in the Senate last week, was to be debated in from Tuesday in the hemicycle of the Palais du Luxembourg dominated by the right-wing opposition.