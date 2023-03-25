“Macron capitulates” in the face of the “French revolution”: the postponed visit of Charles III in one of the British newspapers

The postponement of the first state visit of Charles III as monarch, announced Friday by the Élysée, made the front page of all British daily newspapers this Saturday.

The British are not likely to miss the information: the postponement of the visit of Charles III to France made the front page of most Anglo-Saxon dailies this Saturday, putting a spotlight on the social movements which have been agitating France since weeks.

Charles III’s state visit, his first as king, was to take place from Monday to Wednesday between Paris and Bordeaux. But the Élysée announced Friday its postponement due to social anger against the pension reform, redoubled by the adoption of the text by 49.3 last week.

“Royal visit canceled due to fears for the king’s safety”, headlines the Daily Express.

The Daily Mirror straightforwardly evokes a “French revolution” which prevents the visit of the monarch, illustrating his point with a photo of burning trash on a street in the capital.

“Macron capitulates”

The Daily Mail is undoubtedly the most critical of Emmanuel Macron, “humiliated by his inability to control the riots”. “Macron capitulates in front of the crowd”, headlines the daily, evoking a “day of humiliation”.

Others raise more political questions: the Financial Timeswhich adorns its front page with a photo of CRS running through the streets of Paris through the flames, asks if “the time of the Sixth Republic has come”.

The Times, for its part, title on the “chaos which reigns in France” and displays the photo of a pile of garbage cans in a Parisian street, consequence of the garbage collectors’ strike to protest against this reform. Finally, the Daily Telegraph et iNews regret the postponement of a visit supposed to “strengthen historical ties with Europe after Brexit.”

“Serious snub”

By announcing the postponement of the visit of the King of England, the Elysee Palace justified its decision in particular because of “the announcement of a new national day of action against pension reform” on Tuesday. AFP had evoked a “serious snub” for the President of the Republic.

Demonstrations are multiplying everywhere in France and nothing seems to appease the discontent. On Friday, the Council of Europe was alarmed by “excessive use of force by state agents”, which “sporadic acts of violence by certain demonstrators (…) cannot justify.”