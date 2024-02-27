Macron does not rule out sending Western troops to Ukraine

PARIS — The president of France, Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that sending soldiers from the West to Ukraine is not “ruled out” in the future.

Macron’s statements came after more than 20 heads of state and government, as well as other Western officials, met in Paris to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

“Today there is no consensus for the official sending of soldiers to the battlefield. But in terms of dynamics, nothing can be ruled out,” the president said.

The French president announced the creation of a coalition to send longer-range munitions and missiles to Ukraine and stated that sending Western troops to the former Soviet republic to stop the Russian advance should not be ruled out.

“The new coalition”

The new coalition will supply “medium and long-range missiles and bombs” to Ukraine, the president added, insisting that “the defeat of Russia is indispensable for security and stability in Europe.

“We will do everything necessary so that Russia cannot win this war. And I say this with all the humility that must be had when we look at the two years that have just passed”.

Macron assured that the sending of troops “was mentioned among different options,” but he did not want to give details about France’s position on the matter and stated that he assumed that “strategic ambiguity.”

Macron declined to reveal details about which countries were considering sending troops.

The French leader insisted that Ukraine’s allies were not “at war with the Russian people,” but they do not want to let them win in Ukraine, he emphasized.

Western officials recognize the risk that Russia will prevail in the conflict in 2024, when Ukraine runs out of weapons and ammunition. kyiv regrets the delay in the supply of promised weapons.

Source: AP/AFP