Macron on Xi: China’s “important role” in Ukraine war

China’s head of state and party leader Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron met in Beijing today. “I am firmly convinced that China plays an important role in building peace,” Macron said shortly before in Chinese on the short message service Twitter about the war in Ukraine.

He wanted to “discuss and advance” this in his talks. Xi Jinping received Macron with military honors.

Also von der Leyen during talks

After the bilateral meeting, a round of three with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was imminent. Macron had already spoken about the Ukraine conflict in a previous meeting with the new Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang. It was also about access for French companies to the Chinese market.

At a meeting with Parliament President Zhao Leji, Macron also emphasized the impact of the Ukraine war on security and the global strategic balance. It is important that China quickly ratifies international agreements – such as one on biodiversity in the high seas, the UN Convention on the juridical immunity of states and their goods, and the UN Convention on Civil and Political Rights.

Von der Leyen met the new Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang in Beijing. At the beginning of the conversation, she pointed out that China and the EU had benefited greatly from their growing cooperation, but that the relationship had become “more complex” in recent years. It is therefore important to discuss all aspects that will help the EU and China “steer through a difficult and unpredictable environment”.