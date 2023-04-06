Mad fan completely recreates Zelda: Breath of the Wild in Minecraft

Nintendo fans are often seen as overly ambitious towards their favorite video games, such as Super Mario, Pokemon or The Legend of Zelda. For a fan of the latter popular Nintendo game series, that’s certainly true. He’s been building them for over a year complete world of the switch megahit The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in Minecraft to – including all details and locations! On YouTube and TikTok, the possibly most ambitious Zelda fan in the world lets millions of enthusiastic viewers take part in his crazy project – and they are fascinated.

Gigantic madness projects in Minecraft

It’s not the first XXL project in the popular sandbox game Minecraft. The block game was released in 2011 and is officially the most successful video game of all time with almost 240 million units sold.

From Hogwarts to New York to gigantic spaceships, ambitious Minecraft players already have some impressive works implemented with real or fictional templates in the Microsoft game.

Complete Zelda game in Minecraft

Now a huge Zelda fan is also working working on a Minecraft map for over a year, that has it all. The complete huge game world of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (buy now €57.52 ) should arise in his project.

The diligent block builder relies on the creative mode of Minecraft and makes the time-consuming work easier with tools such as the world painter. Nevertheless, a mammoth task: How long Grazzyy, the online name of the Zelda fan, still until completion is currently unclear.

Check out the Minecraft Zelda for yourself

If you want to get an idea of ​​Grazzyy’s mega project like millions of viewers, you’ll find it regularly new videos of Breath of the Wild building in Minecraft on his YouTube and TikTok channels. Here you can see the first video that the Zelda fan has published on his YouTube channel about the project.

Zelda map to be released

In the comment columns of his videos, viewers keep asking that Grazzyy publish his impressive Minecraft map and with it playable for everyone might. That’s exactly what the ambitious Zelda fan has in mind. When is it? Well, you have to do something else have patience. Grazzyy only wants to publish the map when it’s finished. So this may take a while…