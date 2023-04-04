Madonna mourns the death of Seymour Stein, the producer who launched her career

The entrepreneur and founder of the Sire Records label died on Sunday at the age of 80. He had notably produced punk and rock artists such as the Ramones, Talking Heads or The Cure.

“Dearest Seymour, you will never be forgotten.” It is with these words that Madonna paid tribute this Monday on Instagram to Seymour Stein, the producer who launched her career, who died this Sunday at the age of 80.

The music entrepreneur and founder of the Sire Records label had been battling cancer for several years. In her message, the singer returned to her meeting with Seymour Stein, a meeting that changed her career. She says that in the early 1980s, a DJ played a sample of her song Everybody one night at a New York nightclub.

“The club was packed. A man from Sire Records was there – Michael Rosenblatt. He heard my track and asked if he could take me to meet his boss Seymour Stein,” Madonna captioned her post.

At the time being treated for a heart problem, the producer receives Madonna in his hospital room. “When I met him, he was lying in a bed, he had a cannula in his nose and an infusion in his arm. (…) I was wearing my giant speaker ready to play my title to him! I made him listen to it several times and he signed me to his label that day,” the singer says.

And to add: “That moment changed my life. It was the beginning of my journey as an artist. Seymour saw my potential and I will be eternally grateful to him. I cry as I write these lines. Words cannot describe this how I felt then after years of having doors slammed in my face.”

Intronisé au Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Passionate about music, Seymour Stein launched Sire Records in 1966 alongside producer Richard Gottehrer. On this label, the producer signed pillars of the American punk and new wave scene of the time such as the Ramones or the Talking Heads.

The entrepreneur also recruited several British groups such as The Cure, Depeche Mode or The Smiths to distribute their records in the United States and produced Madonna’s songs. In 2005, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which he himself helped set up with its creators Ahmet Ertegun and Jann Wenner.