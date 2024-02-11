Madrid and City begin the Champions League round of 16 in search of remaining undefeated

MADRID.- The Champions League narrative is usually about the Manchester City y Real Madrid.

The last two European champions were the only two teams to advance with six group stage wins. In addition, they are the teams that will go into action first when Europe’s most prestigious tournament resumes with the round of 16.

City visits Copenhagen on Tuesday, who will compete in the knockout phase for the first time in 13 years. Madrid visits Leipzig for the first leg.

Both are favorites to lift the trophy and prepared for their midweek duels with victories on Saturday and goals from their stars.

Manchester City (3).jpg Manchester City players, Manuel Akanji and Erling Haaland, celebrate after scoring their club’s third goal against Real Madrid, on May 17, 2023. AFP

Erling Haaland confirmed his return from a foot injury with a brace in City’s 2-0 win over Everton. These were his first goals since November 28, when they beat Leipzig 3-2 in the Champions League.

Haaland leads the Premier League with 16 goals and Jude Bellingham of Madrid is also number one in Spain with 15 scores after his double in the 4-0 win against Girona, which is second and belongs to the same group as Abu Dhabi, which owns of Manchester City.

But Bellingham injured his ankle and was asked to leave on Saturday, making him doubtful for Tuesday.

Current events different from that of Madrid:

While Madrid pressed ahead in their quest for the local title, Bayern Munich lost in embarrassing fashion 3-0 to Bayer Leverkusen in a fight for the top.

Bayern now trail Leverkusen by five points and their 11th Bundesliga crown is at risk after last year’s struggling victory on the final day.

The winner of the 2020 Champions League visits Lazio on Wednesday crestfallen despite Harry Kane’s 28 goals in the season and surviving the group stage without losing for the sixth consecutive year.

Also on Wednesday, Paris Saint-Germain hosts Real Sociedad, who surprised by winning their group over Inter Milan, last year’s finalist.

Source: AP