Madrid GP arrives to save Formula 1

In recent years the Formula 1 He did everything possible to capture the interest of the public, who little by little lost their fanaticism for motor sports. The results were disappointing, but 2026 could change that thinking.

They tried a series about how to experience a Formula 1 championship, through the streaming giant Netflix. Result? Drive to Survive, failed for not being entertaining enough. Also, the one who Max Verstappen is so good in his Red Bull car, it causes the races to lose viewers because they know that the Dutchman has a 99% chance of winning.

F1 took its calendar and the “Big Circus” to big-money cities like Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Abu Dhabi. But really where they bet the most was in Miami and Las Vegas. The FIA ​​adopted these Grand Prix to attract the attention of Hollywood stars and major players in different sports. The problem is that these circuits are for figures with great purchasing power. So those faithful followers of motor sport, who live off a salary, have to watch them from home.

madridgp.jpg The French driver Jacques Laffite in his Talbot-Ligier car competes in the Spanish Grand Prix at the Jarama circuit, north of Madrid, on Sunday, June 21, 1981. AP

That is where the golden opportunity of Formula 1 appears and the decision to bring the Madrid GP to the calendar. Being a suburban circuit, in one of the busiest cities on the planet, with residents and many tourists, which make the capital of Spain a perfect place to consume the adrenaline of F1.

It is estimated that up to 90% of fans will access by public transportation. Being located near IFEMA, a giant place that offers shows to visitors, it has more than one way for people to reach the location without loss.

This will allow those who cannot pay the expensive ticket to see the line where the drivers start, to still be able to enjoy the area around the track.

Madrid will host the Spanish Grand Prix between 2026 and 2035, ten years in which the teams from the highest motorsport category will travel a 5.74 kilometer circuit.

Stefano Domenicali himself, president and CEO of Formula 1, stated that “the circuit offers maximum value for fans and embraces innovation and sustainability.”

Another factor that makes this Madrid Formula 1 Grand Prix sustainable will be accessibility. One of the differentiating and best valued points since the IFEMA facilities themselves, “will be the best connected by public transport in the entire competition, with hitherto unknown accessibility,” according to statements by those responsible.

It is highlighted that public transport is perfectly integrated into the city itself, five minutes from the capital’s airport and with access to an efficient transport network, with the Metro at the foot of the circuit, the Commuter Train and urban buses.

A circuit designed for all followers, regardless of social class.