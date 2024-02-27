Maduro accuses the UN Human Rights office of being a coup plotters’ firm

CARACAS.- Yván Gil, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the regime Nicolas Maduro argued that the decision to close the UN Human Rights office in Caracas is due to the fact that the organization had allegedly deviated from its “impartial mandate” to become a “private law firm for coup plotters and terrorist groups.”

In his speech before the UN Human Rights Council, Gil stated that the office will be closed until “necessary corrections” are made to avoid “politicization” and “interference.”

“It is surprising that the High Commissioner’s office has not responded to the national government’s complaints about recently frustrated coup attempts and assassinations,” denounced the Minister, adding that instead, the office “has supported the campaign of radical sectors.” that attack the institutions.

Likewise, Gil assured that the regime is the object of “unilateral coercive measures” imposed by the United States, the European Union and other international actors.

“To date, my country has been the subject of almost a thousand coercive, unilateral, illegal and extortionary measures,” Gil said, calling them “criminal provisions” intended to provoke “a change of regime” in Venezuela.

Closure of the UN office

The technical office of the UN High Commissioner began operating in Venezuela in 2019, during the mandate of former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet as head of the organization.

The closure of the office in Caracas, which involved the departure of all its staff from the country, occurred within the framework of the arrest campaign in Venezuelaafter Maduro stated that during the past year they dismantled four alleged assassination attempts against him.

It also coincided with the arrest of the Venezuelan Human Rights activist Rocío San Miguelthe OHCHR expressed in its official account on the social network

Allegations of violations of human rights around the San Miguel case generated a wave of condemnations both inside and outside Venezuela.

Source: With information from Europa Press