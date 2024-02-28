Maduro asks Venezuelan migrants to return

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, said this Tuesday that Venezuelan migrants have to return to their land, which awaits them and needs them.

On national radio and television, Maduro assured that he ‘almost’ has ready a social program focused on the comprehensive protection of citizens who left the Caribbean nation.

Maduro thus referred to the “Plan Vuelta a la Patria”, a government program launched in 2018 to facilitate the return of migrants to Venezuela.

“To fully support them from the family in Venezuela to wherever they are, in a plan to return to the homeland, because they have to return, the homeland awaits them, the homeland needs our migrant brothers and sisters in the world,” he said.

According to the Interagency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants, some 7.72 million Venezuelans left their country in recent years, a figure rejected by the ruling party, which estimates migration at about 2 million, of which they have returned to the country “almost one million,” according to Maduro said last October.

Maduro also denounced the intensification of a campaign to demonize the Venezuelan migrant people who left their country, given the “very difficult economic situation they experienced because of the sanctions,” said the president.