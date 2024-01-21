Maduro closes civic space and goes against NGOs

CARACAS. – Civic space in Venezuela continues to close. The regime of Nicolás Maduro has decided to reactivate the discussion and approval of legislation that will allow it to contain dissident voices or voices that contradict the official narrative that come from civil society.

Since coming to power in 2013, Maduro – and his entourage – have focused on designing a media space that only reproduces the official vision of the problems and their causes, while accentuating the intervention of adverse political organizations. promoting the appearance of political leaders who focus on opposing the traditional opposition, but without questioning the absence of alternation in power.

The next step in this strategy is to limit the operation of non-governmental organizations, especially those whose priority is the defense of labor rights and political rights.

Specialists consulted by DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS maintain that the bill on Supervision, Regularization, Action and Financing of Non-Governmental and Related Organizations seeks to create a differentiated discriminatory regime between “social organizations”, understood as those of a “popular community and communal” nature. promoted by the Venezuelan government, and which are expressly favored and the “Non-Governmental Organizations”, on which fall the full weight of the obligations of registration, authorization, supervision and sanctions of the law for “not depending on the State”.

What is intended

Alí Daniels, director of the organization Acceso a la Justicia, has explained that behind the law to supervise non-governmental organizations, the aim is to nationalize NGOs by imposing “activities, including new objectives and interfering with the State to the point that it would force that organizations accept State officials as members.”

If approved in these terms, it could go to the extent that the Venezuelan regime decides to incorporate members of its security organs into the board of some civil organization.

In this attempt to control the activity of NGOs, it should not be forgotten that their work and reports on the situation of respect for human rights in Venezuela are constantly used by international organizations for their assessment of what is happening in the country.

The Law on Supervision, Regularization, Performance and Financing of Non-Governmental and Related Organizations was approved in the first discussion in January 2023. However, during that year the Maduro regime decided not to move forward with its promulgation after international pressure against it. of the legislation.

However, the discussion of the law was reactivated last week, now focused on organizations that ensure respect for the political and electoral rights of Venezuelans.

Diosdado Cabello, first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and main promoter of the law, maintains that NGOs “began with social, humanitarian purposes, but today those that operate in our country have to do exclusively, almost all of them, with the political sphere, with the precise purpose of generating destabilization in our country (…)

Browse funds

The NGOs are going to have to say where the talk (the money) comes from. “They are going to have to say who is giving them the money and whoever does not say so will be considered as if he were laundering money.”

Marta Valiñas, who chairs the independent international mission of the United Nations to determine the facts about Venezuela, maintained – at the time Cabello announced the discussion of the law – that, if passed, “the law on NGOs could represent a point of non-compliance.” return in the closure of civic and democratic space in Venezuela”

Valiñas’ warning occurred in the months prior to the release of the Civicus Monitor, which highlights that Venezuela is among the 28 countries that have a closed civic space due to the “cumulative impact of repressive and systemic offensive measures against human rights defenders.” and dissident voices”, which has caused civil society to carry out its work in a “precarious state of vulnerability”.

Closed space

Civicus — a global organization that ensures guarantees for the work of civil society organizations — maintains in its report that Venezuela was classified as a country with civic space closed due to new legal restrictions and regulatory proposals against civil organizations, the forced migration of social activists due to government pressure, the increase in attacks on human rights defenders, the closure of radio stations and newspapers, and self-censorship decisions for fear of reprisals from the government.

According to the Civicus report, Venezuela went from having a repressive civic space – between 2018 and 2022 – to being in the closed category due to the increase in risks, threats and the context of impunity for civil society during 2023. The latter is the classification lowest of this global monitor of civic freedoms, which observes conditions in 198 countries and territories since 2018.