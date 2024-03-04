Maduro is afraid of him, the International Criminal Court advances

Maduro had shouted, like a neighborhood hunk, trying to make his shouts calm his fears since, with good reason, he is afraid of the International Criminal Court, CPI , which advances at a slower pace than we would like, however it honors the old phrase, “justice takes time, but it comes.” Without a doubt, he is afraid of the ICC and terrified of Prosecutor Karim Khan, whom he sees as strong and firm, always moving forward.

The month of March started well for international justice; On the first day, the ICC Appeals Chamber ordered the continuation of the investigation against Maduro’s criminal regime; It is good to know that during the months of waiting for the appeal ruling, the Prosecutor’s Office did not stop in its in-depth analysis phase, to now enter a more advanced phase, which is characterized by the end of impunity in the chain of command. that for years has been committing and continues to commit crimes against humanity without any sanction.

In this new phase, Prosecutor Karim Khan will begin to formulate charges, now with names and surnames, specifying those allegedly responsible, not only the material authors, but also those who order or allow these crimes against humanity. Until this moment the trial looked without names, directing responsibility on the Maduro regime, now the time has come to specify and formulate personal charges.

In this new phase, arrest warrants and summonses will be issued, which will be agreed upon by the judges at the request of the Prosecutor. The arrest warrants will be against those who the ICC believes could escape, hide so as not to be caught by justice; They can also fall on those who receive an order to appear in The Hague and do not do so, thus transforming the appearance order into an arrest warrant, which is mandatory in the 136 member countries of the International Criminal Court, those that signed and ratified the Rome Statute.

The summons has no exceptions or jurisdictions, it applies equally to police or military chiefs, ministers or deputies, also heads of government and state, presidents, since crimes against humanity are crimes customarily perpetrated as a policy of State, loved and protected by the chain of command, civil, military or police.

The sentences of the Appeals Chamber are not appealable, they are strictly enforced, so the Maduro regime’s little game of appealing and putting obstacles in place to stop the judicial process underway, which is now entering a much more decisive phase, is over. and compromising.

From the ruling of this past March 1, it is notable that the ICC rejected all of the allegations of the Maduro regime, the six causes or arguments that it presented to request that the investigation and trial against him cease; One by one, the Appeals Chamber rejected the six arguments or alleged reasons of the unreasonable Maduro regime. Another notable fact is that the sentence was unanimous, none of the judges denied that the process continued in this new phase.

On March 1, the biggest losers were Maduro and the members of the chain of command, now under investigation in an advanced phase of the process; More than one of the “chiefs” who will be summoned to appear in The Hague have arrest warrants in different countries and rightly fear being arrested; Additionally, there is a reward of millions of dollars on the heads of several of them. Justice is serious. Maduro is afraid.

On March 1, the big winners are justice and the victims, thousands of men and women who have turned to international justice demanding justice and compensation for the damage caused. The victims have been the motivation for the actions of VenAmérica and CICIVEN, the International Committee Against Impunity in Venezuela, created for the protection of victims and their families, and for the achievement of justice. Let there be justice in The Hague. www.venamerica.org.

Paciano Padrón

*President of VenAmérica and Vice President of CICIVEN