Maduro seeks to legitimize his elections with the presence of CELAC and the UN

MADRID — In an attempt to give a semblance of “legitimacy” to his regime, Nicolas Maduro extended an invitation to CELAC and the UN to act as observers in the next presidential elections in Venezuela, despite the fact that it maintains the disqualification of its main political adversaries.

This move, presented during the VIII CELAC Summit, aims to hide the reality of an electoral system plagued by irregularities and manipulations. However, the reality is that Venezuela faces a deep political and humanitarian crisis, with the international community constantly denouncing human rights violations and the lack of democracy in the country.

Maduro’s offer to allow the presence of observers aims to whitewash his image in the international community, while continuing to undermine democratic institutions and repress any form of opposition.

27 dates for presidential elections

The Venezuelan National Assembly, under the influence of the ruling party, released this week a proposal that contemplates more than 27 possible dates for the next presidential elections, spanning from the end of March to the beginning of December.

This wide range of proposed dates reflects the diversity of opinions and perspectives within the Venezuelan political spectrum. However, it is crucial to note that any date before July 1 would imply a violation of the agreement previously established between the regime and the opposition in October, which stipulates presidential elections for the second half of 2024.

Although the proposal seeks to provide options and open debate on the electoral calendar, concerns remain about the transparency and impartiality of the process, especially with regard to the participation of opposition candidates. In addition, the need to establish solid electoral guarantees is raised, such as equality in participation in the media and social networks, as well as the development of regulations for the equitable functioning of social networks during the electoral campaign.

The presentation of these 27 dates by the National Assembly reflects the complexity and importance of the electoral process in Venezuela, as well as the need to find a consensus that guarantees free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

Source: With information from AFP and AP