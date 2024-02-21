Maduro what he is is desperate

MIAMI.- He Venezuelan opponent Antonio Ledezma He stated that it is not surprising that Nicolás Maduro returns to the dialogue table with the opposition, because the situation in Venezuela remains the same, and the partial relaxation of sanctions by the US did not cause any positive impact on the problems. of the Caribbean nation.

Ledezma, former mayor of Caracas, and director of the Geopolitical Observatory of Latin America (OGAL), pointed out that “Maduro is desperate,” while the “key issues” regarding Venezuela for world governments have not yet been resolved. .

The politician, who is also a member of the opposition candidate’s team, Maria Corina Machadosaid that after the partial relaxation of economic sanctions the Venezuelan immigration “did not stop” and that, on the contrary, “it increased… because there is no security, there is no trust, there is no political stability.”

Likewise, he mentioned that Venezuela’s oil production is currently around 700,000 or 800,000 barrels per day, which is not enough to supply the markets in the face of energy shortages as a result of the war in Ukraine or the conflict in the Middle East.

“Maduro and his entourage, who have a lot of dollars, a lot of resources, who ride in armored cars, who can go to pay 1,500 dollars to Luis Miguel’s concert, who can shop in the taverns, who go to the luxury restaurants in Caracas “That is a tiny percentage. Those who cannot survive with this tragedy that Maduro causes are 98% of Venezuelans, who do not have water, who do not have electricity,” said the opposition politician on the program La Mañana con Carlos Acosta.

The former mayor noted that since the sanctions were relaxed, “Maduro amassed between 4,000 and 5,000 million dollars.”

“I ask, how many aqueducts did Nicolás Maduro recover with those 4,000 million dollars? How many thermoelectric plants did Nicolás Maduro recover? Did he recover the El Vigia thermoelectric plant to give electricity to Mérida? Did he recover the Barinas thermoelectric plant to give electricity to Barinas?” , he stated.

And he added: “they did not recover hospitals, they did not recover schools. They used those more than 4,000 million dollars to equip the police, the henchmen they have in the Dgcim (General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence), in the Sebin (Bolivarian Intelligence Service ), and he used those resources to buy vehicles, to pay debts they have for construction, for purchases of strange things… let’s not believe the story that Maduro is concerned about the situation of people who do not have electricity, who do not have water, who It has no gasoline. A lie! Hence this situation is going to have to be resolved and we should not be surprised if Maduro once again sits at that dialogue table that he denies so much… because they throw garbage at him, all kinds of insults against the empire, but they end up understanding with them.

The same negotiators

For his part, diplomat Diego Arria, who was Ambassador of Venezuela to the United Nations (UN) (1992-1993), questioned that the opposition negotiators with the regime are the representatives of the opposition Unitary Platform, who his trial “have harmed the country by not taking appropriate measures.”

“As long as the negotiators are the same, there will be no change. Precisely, they have already taken everyone’s temperature, they know how far they can go with all of them,” he said on the program In the morning.

Arria also criticized that the members of the opposition negotiating delegation refer to “partial violations” when they talk about Maduro’s failure to comply with the Barbados agreements.

“They are the same people who say that the violation of the Barbados agreement is partial. That does not exist, by violating a single clause you are already violating the entire agreement,” Arria stated.

The diplomat rejected that the US had given him a deadline until April for the regime to resolve the disqualification of María Corina Machado. “How is that? We don’t have 25 years of waiting and at the same time an agreement that was supposed to be for six months, the license was renewed for six months and after that time that is going to be reconsidered. But what about the things that are happening? : Rocío San Miguel, the Human Rights Commission (UN), the arrest of union leaders. These are transcendent facts. The statements of this prosecutor. These facts are enough for the US to hit the table, they said. greater pressure and they will not send Juan González with dark glasses to negotiate with Maduro. If you want to negotiate with Maduro, you have to have a strong representation.”

For Arria, María Corina Machado is the “only real threat” that the Maduro regime has, so he ruled out that the opponent could participate in the country’s next presidential elections.

“The only real threat that this drug dictatorship has is called María Corina Machado, I have not seen until now that these people are suicidal, and to see María Corina Machado in any scenario and face her the end of the regime has come and they are not going to do that tolerate,” he said.

Source: WRITING