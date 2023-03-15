Magaly after the consequences of heavy rains in Peru: “I feel powerless” | VIDEO

Magaly Medina used the cameras of his program to refer to the consequences left by the heavy rains registered in Peru.

“Many years ago this should have been prevented and prepared so that so many people would not have to suffer the consequences of the bad and corrupt governments that we have. ”said ‘La Urraca’ at the beginning of his program.

“I have to start my program like this because I not only do entertainment, but I am also a citizen, an ordinary person and a journalist who is sensitive to everything we are seeing every day”he added.

Finally, Magaly said she felt affected by the floods and landslides: “My solidarity with the people of the north, in the center of the country and now in Lima. I feel powerless as a journalist to do something and help, we will do something as a program. This is the time for all the media to come together.”

WHAT FAMOUS PERUVIANS HAVE PRONOUNCED BY THE RAINS?

Different figures from the show have spoken before the heavy rains throughout Peru. Such is the case of the singer Ezio Oliva, who took advantage of his social network to send a message of reflection.

The singer Marisol also referred to it on her social network and even sent help to the victims of Lambayeque.

Finally, the tiktoker Sibenito made a video to ask the relevant authorities for help because there is no electricity, water and food in the town of Valle San Rafael de Casma, where he lives with his elderly parents.

